£100m bill for extra ferries to help ease backlogs in the Channel in case of no-deal Brexit

Deals have been agreed with Brittany Ferries, DFDS and Seaborne. Credit: PA

More than £100 million has been spent on extra ferries as part of plans to ease potential problems in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Documents outlining the £107.7m agreements say increased border checks in UK ports after Brexit could “cause delivery of critical goods to be delayed” in the event of no deal. The Department for Transport (DfT) has signed contracts with French firm Brittany Ferries, Danish company DFDS and the UK’s Seaborne to ease pressure on Dover. The plans have been described as "complete madness" by the Liberal Democrats, who said public money was being spent "recklessly" in a last-minute bid to prepare for a no-deal outcome.

The extra crossings are understood to be the equivalent of around 10 per cent of the current traffic on the Dover Strait and will see ports in Poole, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Immingham and Felixstowe used. Contracts were not put out to tender, with the DfT saying it was a “situation of extreme urgency” brought about by “unforeseeable events”. DFDS was awarded a contract worth £47.3m, while Seaborne Freight was given a £13.8m deal. The contract with Brittany Ferries is worth £46.6m, with the company adding 19 return sailings to three routes between the UK and France. More sailings will travel between Roscoff and Plymouth, Cherbourg and Poole, and Le Havre and Portsmouth, representing a 50 per cent increase on its current schedule. Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries chief executive, said: “Our priority is to prepare for a no-deal Brexit and to create additional capacity.

The move aims to ease pressure on Dover in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal Credit: PA