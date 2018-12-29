HMV collapse: From Elgar to Fortnite, the high street stalwart’s highs and lows

The logo featuring the dog and the gramophone, latterly in bright pink, has been a high street staple for nearly a century.

Beneath the famous “His Master’s Voice” sign, the first HMV store was opened in 1921 on Oxford Street in London, with Sir Edward Elgar among those who celebrated the conversion of a menswear store into a record shop.

Into the 1960s and 1970s, the retailer rode the crest of a wave of popularity in music and, along with Virgin Megastores and Our Price, became a regular sight in towns and cities across the UK.

A new flagship store was opened in Oxford Street in 1986, which the company said was the largest record store in the world at the time. Bob Geldof and Michael Hutchence were among those who cut the ribbon.