HMV gift vouchers will be honoured - but experts urge shoppers to spend them soon

HMV gift vouchers will still be honoured after the chain collapsed into administration - but only as long as shops are open and trading.

KPMG was appointed to oversee the troubled high street store following a difficult Christmas shopping season - the second time in five years HMV has been forced to call administrators in.

In 2013, finance firm Deloitte faced an angry backlash when customers with gift vouchers were told they had become worthless.

After protests, they announced the vouchers would be honoured after all - and this time, KPMG has followed suit.

Administrator Will Wright said they would continue to operate all stores as a going concern while assessing options including selling off the business.

"Customers with gift cards are advised that the cards will be honoured as usual, while the business continues to trade," he added.

Consumer watchdog Which? has urged people to spend their vouchers as soon as possible, in case stores do begin closing.

Spokesman Alex Neill said standard consumer rights can be affected in the case of administration.

He gave the following advice: