Man dies after minibus overturns in Scottish Borders

A man has died and 23 people have been taken to hospital after a minibus overturned in the Scottish Borders.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the A6089, between Carfraemill and Gordon, at around 10.50am on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the private minibus was carrying 23 adult passengers plus the driver on a journey from Newtongrange to Kelso.

The injured are being treated at Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan said: "We're providing ongoing support to the family of the man who tragically lost his life, along with those who have been injured and their families.

"Our Road Policing Unit, together with partners, are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this."

The road remains closed in both directions while investigations are carried out at the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call to attend a road traffic accident involving a single vehicle minibus this morning on the A6089 near Gordon.

"Due to the number of passengers requiring assistance, we dispatched a large number of resources to the scene including our air ambulance, trauma and Special Operations Response Teams.

“Sadly, there was one male fatality and our thoughts go out to his family for their tragic loss.

"Twenty-three other patients were treated by our crews and transported to Borders General Hospital, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment and care.”

Police said anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting incident number 1369.