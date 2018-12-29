Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spends 1,000th day detained in Iran

Amnesty International has urged the Government to keep pressing for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from jail in Iran, describing her 1,000th day in detention as “another extremely depressing milestone”. The British-Iranian mother spent her 40th birthday on Boxing Day in prison, and Saturday marks 1,000 days since she was first arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on April 3 2016. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker of Hampstead in north London, was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying, a charge she strongly denies.

Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s director, said: “Today is another extremely depressing milestone for Nazanin and her family. “We had of course hoped that Nazanin would have been free long ago, but we can assure her and her family that we won’t stop campaigning until that happens. “Nazanin is a prisoner of conscience who should never have been jailed in the first place. “The UK Government should continue to press for Nazanin’s release using every channel of communication available to it. Our supporters will do likewise.” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said this week that he hoped her latest birthday would be the last she has to spend in custody.

