Private schools ‘cheating GCSE system to boost results’

Private schools have been accused of “cheating the system to inflate their results” as figures laid bare the number of pupils opting for “easier” GCSE exams. Three-quarters of International GCSEs entries – which are widely regarded as less rigorous than new GCSEs – were from independent schools in 2018. The figures, released by the Government in answer to a parliamentary question from Labour’s Lucy Powell, also revealed that 90% of IGCSE entries in the core subjects that form the English Baccalaureate were from private schools. In 2018, 76% of IGCSE entries were from independent schools, with 23% from state-funded schools, according to the data.

Lucy Powell Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Analysis by Ms Powell’s office suggested 0.2% of GCSE entries in state schools were for IGCSEs, with independent school pupils 55 times more likely to take an IGCSE. The Government has described reformed GCSEs as more demanding, as all exams are taken in one period at the end of the course. Ms Powell, a former shadow education secretary, said: “If, as ministers say, these new GCSEs are the gold standard, why are private schools opting out? Private schools are cheating the system to inflate their results and give their pupils, who are already advantaged, a further boost. “State schools have dealt with changes to GCSEs really well, but there is no doubt that we have seen huge upheaval with increased stress for pupils and workload for teachers. “State school pupils have been treated like guinea pigs whilst many independent schools have gamed the system, insulating their institutions and their pupils against these changes, keeping the easier International GCSES completely, or waiting for the new GCSEs to bed in before opting to enter their pupils on to these courses.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.