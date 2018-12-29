Rail staff with pink vests deployed to manage football fans

A rail company is deploying staff trained in conflict resolution to deal with football supporters at stations. Virgin Trains said its event hosts are wearing pink high visibility vests because the colour “is known to have a calming effect on crowds”. The initiative is designed to improve the experience of fans travelling to and from matches, as well as help other passengers using trains at the same time. Event hosts have been told to have a “zero-tolerance policy” towards aggressive behaviour and to contact British Transport Police (BTP) immediately when such incidents arise.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Staff have received extra training in customer service and conflict resolution techniques, such as maintaining eye contact, not interrupting people when listening to them and avoiding being judgmental in situations that could escalate. The initiative was fully launched at the beginning of the current season. Supporters travelling to matches affect 42 weekends of the year for Virgin Trains, with fans from an average of four Premier League teams using its services every Saturday. The operator’s event coordination manager Gary Steele said: “Providing a better environment and engaging with them and other customers on busy days will help remove any points of potential conflict, and offer everyone a better customer experience and a smooth, safe and enjoyable journey.”

Event hosts will concentrate on the busy periods before and after matches Credit: Virgin Trains/PA