Some Gatwick Airport drone sightings may have been police device, chief constable admits

Some of the sightings of drones which kept Gatwick Airport on shutdown may have involved the police’s own craft, a senior officer has admitted.

Police have not yet found the drone used to disrupt around 1,000 flights last week and do not know its model, but two drones found by police near the airport have been ruled out of involvement.

Sussex Police Chief Constable Giles York’s said he was “really sorry” for a couple who were held for 36 hours before being cleared of responsibility for the disruption.

Mr York insisted he is “absolutely certain” a drone was flying near runways at Gatwick during the three-day period from December 19-21 when the airport was repeatedly forced to close.

But he acknowledged there may have been some “confusion” caused by his force launching its own drones in the hunt for the rogue craft.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr York confirmed military technology had been installed at Gatwick following last week’s incident, “dramatically” improving security at the airport. But he could not rule out future disruption of the same kind.

Mr York said a Sussex officer who suggested last week that police were not sure whether there was a drone flying at Gatwick at all was simply trying to explain the investigative approach taken by the force.

“I am absolutely certain that there was a drone flying throughout the period that the airport was closed,” he said.