St Andrews street named most expensive in Scotland

Edinburgh was found to have eight of the top 10 most expensive streets and 12 of the top 20, with Ann Street second overall with an average value of £1.7 million, followed by Northumberland Street at £1.5 million.

Golf Place, which leads to the Old Course in the Fife town, was found to be the priciest in the country in analysis of house prices over the last five years by Bank of Scotland.

A famous street in St Andrews remains the most expensive in Scotland with an average house price of £1.975 million, a study has found.

Aberdeen is home to two of the costliest locations in the top 20 – Loirsbank Road (£1.2 million) and Rubislaw Den South (£1.19 million) – while four entries are classed as Glasgow, led by Earl’s Gate (£1.12 million) which lies between Uddingston and Bothwell.

Many of the expensive addresses across the country are close to golf courses.

Ricky Diggins, director at Bank of Scotland, said: “For the second consecutive year, no location in Scotland is on a par with St Andrews when it comes to the country’s most prestigious addresses.

“It’s good to see a new entry from Glasgow, creating four of the most expensive streets in the city, and not just in the traditionally expensive west end.

“It’s no surprise that the capital dominates the majority of the top spots, particularly given the average house price continues to be among the highest in the country.”

The top 20 most expensive streets in Scotland:

Golf Place, St Andrews – £1.975m

Ann Street, Edinburgh – £1.707m

Northumberland Street, Edinburgh – £1.537m

Heriot Row, Edinburgh – £1.503m

Ettrick Road, Edinburgh – £1.494m

Regent Terrace, Edinburgh – £1.411m

Drummond Place, Edinburgh – £1.286m

Inverleith Avenue South, Edinburgh – £1.263m

Loirsbank Road, Aberdeen £1.218m

Saxe Coburg Place, Edinburgh – £1.213m

Rubislaw Den South, Aberdeen – £1.195m

Earl’s Gate, Glasgow – £1.125m

Manse Road, Glasgow – £1.123m

Nelson Street, Edinburgh – £1.122m

Grange Road, Glasgow – £1.117m

Danube Street, Edinburgh – £1.1m

Cumin Place, Edinburgh – £1.099m

The Scores, St. Andrews – £1.083m

Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh – £1.078m

Kingsborough Gardens, Glasgow – £1.075m