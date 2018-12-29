Strictly star AJ Pritchard and brother injured in attack

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard was left with bruises on his face, arms, body and legs after he and his brother Curtis were attacked on a night out, a family spokesman has said.

Curtis, 22, who is a professional dancer on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars, will have emergency knee surgery following the incident on December 27 in Nantwich, Cheshire.

A statement on behalf of the Pritchard family said: “AJ and Curtis were assaulted whilst on a night-out with two friends on December 27 in an unprovoked attack in Nantwich, Cheshire.

“Curtis is due to undergo an emergency operation in the next few days to correct the damages he has sustained to his knee, he is also recovering from injuries to his eye and face.

“AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs.

“Statements have been given to Cheshire Police and they are currently undergoing an investigation.”