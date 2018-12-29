Two-year-old boy at centre of travel ban row dies

The two-year-old boy at the centre of a travel ban row has died 10 days after his Yemeni mother arrived in the US after a year-long battle to see her son for one last time.

Shaima Swileh successfully sued the Trump administration to allow her into the US to be with her son Abdullah Hassan who was receiving treatment for a genetic brain disorder at CSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, California.

The boy and his father Ali Hassan are American citizens, but as a Yemeni national Ms Swileh was subject to restrictions under President Donald Trump's travel ban.

She was forced to remain at their home in Egypt as she fought for a visa. She applied for a waiver in 2017, but US officials only granted a visa in December after a hospital social worker appealed for help from the Council on American-Islamic Relations