- ITV Report
-
Two-year-old boy at centre of travel ban row dies
The two-year-old boy at the centre of a travel ban row has died 10 days after his Yemeni mother arrived in the US after a year-long battle to see her son for one last time.
Shaima Swileh successfully sued the Trump administration to allow her into the US to be with her son Abdullah Hassan who was receiving treatment for a genetic brain disorder at CSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, California.
The boy and his father Ali Hassan are American citizens, but as a Yemeni national Ms Swileh was subject to restrictions under President Donald Trump's travel ban.
She was forced to remain at their home in Egypt as she fought for a visa. She applied for a waiver in 2017, but US officials only granted a visa in December after a hospital social worker appealed for help from the Council on American-Islamic Relations
After the year-long battle, Ms Swileh held finally able to hold her son for the first time in hospital on December 19.
Earlier in December, Mr Hassan told a news conference: "My wife is calling me every day wanting to kiss and hold her son for the one last time."
Saad Sweilem, a lawyer with the council who represents the family, said: "With their courage, this family has inspired our nation to confront the realities of Donald Trump's Muslim Ban.
"In his short life, Abdullah has been a guiding light for all of us in the fight against xenophobia and family separation."
Following their son's death, Mr Hassan said: "We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives."
Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the US under Mr Trump's travel ban.