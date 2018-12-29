Advertisement

What the papers say – December 29

What the papers say – December 29 Photo: PA

The New Year’s Honours list makes headlines in Saturday’s papers, with Twiggy, Gareth Southgate and Michael Palin all commended.

The Times leads with an increase in the number of older people who are being admitted to hospital after taking drugs. The paper says 7,800 people over 55 were admitted last year, compared to 1,380 a decade ago.

The Daily Telegraph says Home Secretary Sajid Javid has rejected calls to put patrol boats in the Channel to curb the number of migrants attempting to cross into the UK.

The Guardian says that local councils have given thousands of homeless people one-way tickets to other places where they have an offer of accomodation and support. The scheme, called a reconnection policy, has been likened to “street cleansing.”

The Financial Times leads on woes facing retailer HMV after the chain collapsed into administration.

The carries the honours list, urging people to celebrate the “ordinary people who are Britain’s heroes”.

The Independent reports that only one in 20 houses built with Government funding will be social housing with the remainder designated more expensive “affordable homes”.

The Daily Mirror runs with the Damehood for Twiggy and MBE for Harry Kane.

The Sun reports Strictly star AJ Pritchard and his brother were attacked in a Cheshire nightclub.

The Daily Mail leads on the latest in the Channel, with Mr Javid declaring a “major incident”.

The Daily Express leads on “brave, hard-working Britons” to be given New Year’s Honours.

And the Daily Star leads on the latest plotline on Coronation Street.

