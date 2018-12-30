- ITV Report
-
Bald eagle lands on fans ahead of American college football match
Two fans at a US college football match were involved in an unexpected touchdown when a North American bald eagle went rogue and landed on them in the crowd.
The mascot eagle, named Clark, was performing a flyover during the national anthem ceremony when, instead of returning to his handler, he landed on a fan.
After 20 seconds Clark took off and landed on another fan before returning to his handler.
The incident happened ahead of the Cotton Bowl classic, a playoff semi-final match between the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
With the eagle landing on two Notre Dame fans, some hoped it was a sign of good luck.
But it was not to be, with Clemson dominating to win 30-3.