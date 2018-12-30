- ITV Report
Escaped lion kills zoo worker
A zoo employee has been killed by a lion in the US after the animal escaped from its enclosure.
The lion was shot dead following the attack.
In a statement, the Conservators Center in North Carolina said an employee was killed while cleaning out an enclosure at 4.30pm (11.30am local time).
"While a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person," the zoo said in a statement.
It is not yet clear how the lion escaped.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The Conservators Center said it will be closed until further notice.