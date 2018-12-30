Satisfaction with flying falls amid frustration over complaint handling

Satisfaction with flying has fallen over the past two years amid frustration over how airlines handle complaints, new research suggests.

Some 82% of passengers are satisfied with the overall flying experience, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) poll.

This is down from 83% in April and 90% in 2016.

The poll indicates that Londoners are the least satisfied with flying (76%) while passengers from Northern Ireland are the most satisfied (87%).

The CAA commissioned the poll of 3,538 adults in autumn for its latest UK aviation consumer survey.

The findings highlight how important it is for airlines to improve their complaints-handling procedures.