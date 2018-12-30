George, Charlotte and Louis’ year in pictures

The Cambridge family at Prince Louis' christening.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ensuring their children grow up mostly away from the public limelight, it's been a very busy year for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The older siblings had starring roles at two royal weddings and welcomed their new baby brother, who made his debut to the world just hours after his birth. Three-year-old Charlotte began the year by starting nursery, with William and Kate releasing photographs of the Princess, taken by the Duchess, on her first day.

In April, Prince Louis was born and George and Charlotte visited their younger brother in hospital.

The Duke of Cambridge taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet baby Louis. Credit: PA

George, then four, looked a little apprehensive, but Charlotte showed she had perfected the royal wave, even turning to do so at one point as she led the way walking up the steps to the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s in Paddington.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show off Prince Louis to the world just hours after his birth. Credit: PA

Hours later, it was the turn of the as-yet-unnamed baby Prince to make his first public appearance.

Newborn Prince Louis was taken home on the day of his birth, April 23. Credit: PA

A few days later, on May 2, Charlotte celebrated her third birthday and William and Kate shared a photograph of their two youngest children to mark the occasion, with the Princess gently kissing a sleeping Louis.

George and Charlotte were back in the spotlight just weeks later when their uncle, Prince Harry, married American former actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. The third and fourth in line to throne were pageboy and bridesmaid.

George and Charlotte were a pageboy and a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

George was dressed in a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat worn by Harry and the Duke of Cambridge, while Charlotte, in a Givenchy ivory silk dress, was spotted sticking her tongue out in the car.

Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she rides in a car to the wedding at St George’s Chapel Credit: PA

However, the pair were on their best behaviour for the official photograph of the wedding party.

Just weeks later, and the young royals were back out in public for Trooping the Colour in June – even Kate, who was on maternity leave, made an appearance.

The Queen, the Duchess of Sussex, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Prince George, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

But it all got a bit too much for Charlotte, and at one point she became tearful and had to be comforted by the duchess.

Kate carries Charlotte during the balcony appearance Credit: PA

Kate was pictured enjoying a day out with George and Charlotte in June at the Beaufort polo club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire. The princess skipped around, holding a pair of sunglasses, and entertained herself running up and down the grassy banks.

Charlotte enjoying herself at the polo Credit: PA

Meanwhile George, a fan of all things police-related, played with a toy gun.

Prince George plays with a toy gun as he sits with his mother while his father, the Duke of Cambridge, plays polo Credit: PA

The Cambridges were pictured together for the first time as a family of five when they attended Prince Louis’s christening at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, in July.

The Cambridge family at Prince Louis' christening. Credit: PA

Charlotte was heard telling off photographers and declaring they were not allowed inside following the service.

George turned five at the end of July, and was photographed to mark the occasion, beaming as he leaned against a wall.

In October, it was the turn of the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, to walk up the aisle, and George and Charlotte were again asked to be pageboy and bridesmaid.

The bridesmaids and pageboys, including Princess Charlotte and Prince George, wave as they leave after the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel Credit: PA

Charlotte took a tumble as she made her way into St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, when she was blown over by the strong autumnal winds.

Princess Charlotte falls on the steps as she enters St George’s Chapel Credit: PA

Inside, George and his second cousin, Savannah Phillips, got up to mischief in the church, with Savannah pretending to play a trumpet, delighting George, who later clamped his hand over his mouth when he realised they had been spotted.

Savannah Phillips entertains Prince George Credit: PA

The bridesmaids and pageboys, including Savannah Phillips with Prince George at Princess Eugenie’s wedding Credit: PA

Again, all the bridesmaids and pageboys were on their best behaviour when it was time for the official photograph.

The Cambridges joined the Sussexes for a family photo to mark the Prince of Wales’s milestone 70th birthday in November. The Duchess of Cornwall sat with her arm around Charlotte, while George giggled as he perched on Charles’s lap, and Louis looked alert and content in Kate’s arms.

