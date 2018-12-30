Government to help fund IVF treatment for couples struggling to conceive

The Irish Government has set aside funding for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment for couples unable to conceive, the Taoiseach has confirmed. But Leo Varadkar said not all couples will receive funding as they will have to meet “certain criteria”. IVF treatment is currently available only to private patients who struggle with fertility. Mr Varadkar added that new legislation to introduce regulatory measures in the sector is behind schedule and getting it enacted by next year would be a “challenge”.

Around one in four couples in Ireland struggle with trying to have children, while it can cost thousands of euro for private IVF treatment. Mr Varadkar said those working on the IVF legislation are also working on abortion laws and guidelines, which led to the delay. He said: “When it comes to legislative priorities in health in the new year, setting up the CervicalCheck tribunal and Brexit legislation will be prioritised in the first quarter, so I expect to get that (IVF) legislation into the Oireachtas next year, (but) getting it enacted next year will be a challenge. “So we are examining mechanisms by which we could help couples who need IVF or AHR (Assisted Human Reproduction) to meet some of those costs. We have set aside some funding for next year to do that. “It is the case that we already provide some assistance – through the tax system, you can write off 20% of the cost against tax, and the medicines are covered under the DPS scheme.

Leo Varadkar said work is under way to legislate in the IVF sector Credit: PA