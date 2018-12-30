Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Tens of thousands take to Edinburgh's streets for Hogmanay torchlight procession

Members of Scotland’s pioneering Celtic Fire Theatre company, PyroCeltica, in full Highland Warrior apparel. Credit: PA

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a torchlight procession through Edinburgh to start the city’s new year celebrations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Locals and tourists – along with pipers, drummers and dance groups – made their way down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle on Sunday evening.

Members of Scotland’s Celtic Fire Theatre show off their skills on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade Credit: PA

As part of the Year of Young People events, youth groups led the procession into Holyrood Park where the outline of Scotland was lit by torches.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ahead of the event, organisers had revealed that the celebrations would mark the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

PyroCeltica members brandish flaming claymores by the castle ramparts. Credit: PA

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “At the finale in Holyrood Park, the torchbearers will form the burning outline of Scotland and in the middle, the ScotArt sculptures which have been designed by young people across Scotland will be put together in a heart shape and set alight.

"The image will rightly place young people and their creativity right at the heart of Scotland.

“This year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has a fantastic line-up of events for young and old under the banner We Love You, a celebration of Scotland’s long-standing cultural ties with Europe.”

Edinburgh was ablaze for the annual event Credit: PA

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will continue on Monday with the annual street party and a headline set by Franz Ferdinand in Princes Street Gardens.

The colourful celebration takes place the night before Hogmanay or New Year’s Eve  Credit: PA
Franz Ferdinand will headline the Concert in the Gardens on Monday, which takes place in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle Credit: PA
Hundreds of thousands of people will line Princes Street as Edinburgh’s Hogmanay reaches its climax Credit: PA