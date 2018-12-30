Incoming Premier League Chief Executive Susanna Dinnage abruptly pulls out of role

Susanna Dinnage has abruptly pulled out of a commitment to become the Premier League's new Chief Executive.

The TV executive was announced as the successor to Richard Scudamore in mid-November, with the plan that she would take up her new role early in 2019.

Ms Dinnage would have been the first woman to fill the role.

But a Premier League statement on Sunday evening read: "Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the nominations committee that she will not be taking up the position of chief executive."

Dinnage joined TV giant Discovery in 2009, and it is understood that she has decided to stay on in her current role as global president of its Animal Planet brand.

Her only previous involvement in sport was when she ran Discovery's British and Irish operation, which included responsibility for Eurosport.