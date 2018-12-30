Meet the new generation of 'clubbers' getting down at the daytime nightclub

A daytime 'nightclub' for the elderly is reinventing the idea of an OAP social - and providing a floor for those who refuse to hang up their dancing shoes. Carol Armstrong has been attending her local Posh Club in London for the last year and credits the weekly parties for keeping her young. "We have quite some raunchy ones, it's riotous at times," the 70 year old told ITV News.

Carol Armstrong says weekly Posh Club parties are 'keeping her young'. Credit: ITV News

"Some days I say to my friend 'if social services come here and see some of these people they'll put them in a home!'" The three-and-a-half-hour extravaganza for the 60+ crowd is hosted by LGBTQ club promoters Duckie. At the Hackney event, local volunteer waiters in black tie served sandwiches and scones on vintage china and popped champagne while a DJ span disco in between the live acts. Carol and her friends took every opportunity for a boogie and certainly didn't care who was watching.

Popping champagne is just one of the activities Carol and her friends get up to at the club. Credit: ITV News

"At our time of life we shouldn't really have any inhibitions really," she said. "But I think it's fun and I think it's nice for some people to have somewhere to go, especially in the winter time." The Posh Club also hosts weekly soirees in Peterborough, Crawley, Brighton, Hastings and Elephant & Castle and has ambitions to roll the events out to every town in the UK. For Tracey Smith, who manages the outreach and development, there's a deeper motive for all the fun and frolics.

Manager of outreach and development, Tracey Smith, believes projects such as this one could d Credit: ITV News

"To anybody who pops their head around the door it looks like an incredible party. It's actually an anti-loneliness project in disguise," she explained. She believes the events could potentially save the NHS money by keeping people healthy, happy and active well into their 90s and beyond. One of the Hackney regulars, Irene Sinclair, turned 110 this year. "Fundamentally the purpose of The Posh Club is to improve the health and the emotional, mental and physical well-being of the guests," she told ITV News.

Peter Robertshaw says volunteering at the Posh Club gives him a 'chance to give something back'. Credit: ITV News