Suspected Iranian migrants detained after landing on Kent beach

The group with Border Force officials. Credit: Kent Online

Pictures have emerged of a group of suspected migrants being detained by UK Border Force officials on a Kent beach on Sunday morning. The six Iranian nationals came to shore on Kingsdown beach via a small vessel at around 7.30am. The men have had a medical assessment and have been transferred to immigration officials for processing. The beach where they were found is about seven miles from Dover, where Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes visited on Saturday. The incident comes following a series of attempted crossings by migrants during December that have prompted Home Secretary Sajid Javid to declare the situation a "major incident". French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he had spoken by phone with Mr Javid about the situation, tweeting: "We are co-ordinating to strengthen our actions to combat Channel crossings undertaken by certain irregular migrants on small boats, at peril of their lives." In the latest wave of attempted crossings, two boats carrying 12 men from Syria and Iran were brought to shore at Dover on Friday. Another 40 migrants were detected on Christmas Day.

The six men are now known to be Iranian nationals. Credit: Kent Online

Mr Javid has cut short his Christmas break and is returning to Westminster to deal with what is unfolding in waters off the south coast of England. The Home Secretary has promised to do more to tackle the issue, saying it is of "grave concern" that people are attempting the perilous crossing. However, in the face of calls for more Border Force Cutters to be deployed in the Channel, he said it was "vital we strike a balance between protecting them and protecting our borders" - and avoid encouraging more people to take the risk. Mr Javid has come under criticism from Labour and some Tory MPs for his handling of the issue, with shadow home secretary Diane Abbott accusing him of being "slow to respond" and branding his strategy "flawed". Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Ms Abbott said: "He has still to explain exactly how the Government plans to handle these mass criminal operations in British waters. "The Home Office's flawed strategy has been to focus on deterring refugees, thinking that the issues in the Mediterranean would never reach our shores. "While the Tories wax lyrical about control of our borders and being tough on security, they cannot seem to get a grip on criminal smugglers operating on a few hundred miles of coastline, in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world."

Credit: PA Graphics