Post-Brexit trade deal could boost whisky exports: Liam Fox

Exports of Scotch whisky could be boosted if the UK joins a trans-Pacific trade agreement after Brexit, according to International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which comes into force on Sunday, will eliminate tariffs on 95% of goods traded between states once ratified by all members.

The agreement covers 11 countries around the Pacific rim, including Australia, Canada and Japan, as well as fast-growing economies such as Malaysia and Vietnam.

According to the Department for International Trade (DIT), UK Scotch whisky exports to CPTPP nations were worth £850 million in 2017-18 – an increase of 13.2% on the previous year.

Scotch whisky exports currently face tariff charges, such as 5% when exporting to Australia, which make them more expensive for consumers.

CPTPP countries account for 17.8% of Scotch whisky exports globally.