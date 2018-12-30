Putin's team thrash the opposition in a festive game of ice hockey in Red Square

His team reportedly thrashed the opposition with a 14-10 win, according to Russian state media.

The Russian President took to the ice as part of an amateur Night Hockey League game.

Vladimir Putin donned his skates for a game of ice hockey in Moscow's Red Square on Saturday night.

With the Kremlin lit up in the background, president Putin, 66, jostled for possession with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and ice hockey veterans Vyacheslav Fetisov and Pavel Bure.

Mr Putin put the league together himself in 2011 in a bid to encourage people to play the game after work.

The president plays himself at least one match a year.

After the match, he said: "It's a good kind of entertainment. I think this is a well-justified reason (to play hockey) ahead of the New Year."