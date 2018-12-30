Refund NHS workers’ hospital parking costs, say Tories

NHS staff in Scotland should be refunded the cost of parking at hospitals, according to the Scottish Conservatives.

Three major hospitals – Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary – still charge for parking, despite the practice being scrapped in 2008.

Staff and visitors are still required to pay as the hospitals are locked into private finance initiative (PFI) arrangements.

The scheme was set up by the Conservative government in the 1990s and allowed hospitals, schools and prisons to be built by private contractors before being rented back to the public sector.

Any money that remained following construction of the buildings, as well as “rent” money, could then be kept by the contractor.

Nurses at Glasgow Royal Infirmary launched a petition earlier this month after the parking tariff per hour was increased to £1.70.

Staff estimated the rise could cost them around £20 each day they attend work.