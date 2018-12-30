Sajid Javid told to ‘get a grip’ on English Channel migrant crisis

Mr Javid has cut short his Christmas break and is returning to Westminster to deal with what he described as a “major incident”. Credit: PA

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is under pressure to “get a grip” on the issue of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel amid criticism over the Government’s response. Mr Javid has cut short his Christmas break and is returning to Westminster to deal with what he described as a “major incident” unfolding in waters off the south coast of England. The Home Secretary has promised to do more to tackle the issue, saying it is of “grave concern” that people are attempting the perilous crossing.

Javid is under pressure over the government's response. Credit: PA

However, in the face of calls for more Border Force Cutters to be deployed in the Channel, he said it was “vital we strike a balance between protecting them and protecting our borders” – and avoid encouraging more people to take the risk. Mr Javid has come under criticism from Labour and some Tory MPs for his handling of the issue, with shadow home secretary Diane Abbott accusing him of being “slow to respond” and branding his strategy “flawed”.

Credit: PA Graphics

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Ms Abbott said: “He has still to explain exactly how the Government plans to handle these mass criminal operations in British waters. “The Home Office’s flawed strategy has been to focus on deterring refugees, thinking that the issues in the Mediterranean would never reach our shores. “While the Tories wax lyrical about control of our borders and being tough on security, they cannot seem to get a grip on criminal smugglers operating on a few hundred miles of coastline, in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Javid also came under fire from Rehman Chishti, the Tory MP for Gillingham and Rainham who sits on the Home Affairs Select Committee. He told the Sunday Telegraph there has been “a lack of leadership to get a grip on this issue”. Mr Chishti added: “They have not got a grip on it. What we have got is unsatisfactory and somebody has to do something. Ultimately the buck stops with the Home Secretary.” Mr Javid appeared before the Home Affairs Committee in November when he was asked about the measures being taken to stem the number of migrants attempting the crossing. The Home Secretary told MPs that he was “very concerned” over the “significant increase” in the number of people trying to reach Britain by boat. He also said he was considering whether to bring Border Force Cutters on operations in the Mediterranean back to the Channel, although he was yet to make a decision. On Saturday Mr Javid said he was keeping the number of Border Force vessels in the Channel “under close review”, but admitted there was “no one easy answer”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.