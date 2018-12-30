Steven Gerrard dedicated Rangers monumental win over Celtic to the club's fans

Steven Gerrard dedicated his maiden Old Firm victory to the long-suffering Rangers support after watching his side finally halt Brendan Rodgers' run of derby dominance.

The Celtic boss had racked up 10 wins and two draws since moving to Glasgow in the summer of 2016.

But his undefeated streak came to an end as Ryan Jack fired the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Ibrox as Gers claimed their first league triumph over their bitter rivals since March 2012.

The Hoops were backed by just 700 travelling supporters and found themselves drowned out both on and off the park as Rangers' pressing game fired up the jubilant home faithful.

The Light Blues now join the Parkhead table-toppers on 42 points and Gerrard said: "It's a fantastic result for myself and the team but this is about the supporters."

Two goals in the opening 11 minutes kept Kilmarnock in touch with the Old Firm as they beat St Mirren 2-1.

Stuart Findlay opened the scoring four minutes in and Jordan Jones added the second. Alfie Jones (22) pulled one back quickly but that was the end of the scoring.

Hearts came out of the Edinburgh derby on top, thanks to a first-half strike from Olly Lee.

The midfielder fired into the top corner to put the Jambos ahead, though they were forced to overcome some heavy late pressure from hosts Hibernian, which saw Steven Whittaker hit a post from 25 yards.

Hearts had suffered five consecutive away defeats against Hibs and the 1-0 win was their first on the road since a triumph at Dundee on October 23 kept them top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

A first-minute goal from Scott Tanser set St Johnstone on their way to a 2-0 win at bottom side Dundee, Liam Craig making it safe just prior to the hour mark.

There were three goals in the last 20 minutes as Aberdeen won 2-1 at Livingston, James Wilson (71) and Steve Lawson (own goal, 85) putting the Dons ahead before Ryan Hardie made for a tense finish.

Tom Aldred won it for Motherwell as they were 2-1 victors at Hamilton, who had led through Dougie Imrie before Aldred pulled one back.