Thousands expected at Hogmanay torchlight procession

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in a torchlight procession through Edinburgh to start this year’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Locals and tourists will take part in Sunday’s walk which will also include pipers, drummers and dance groups along the Royal Mile.

As part of the Year of Young People events, youth groups will lead the procession into Holyrood Park where the outline of Scotland will be lit by torches.

Organisers have already revealed that Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations will mark the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “The torchlight procession is Edinburgh Hogmanay’s iconic opening event and this year will close the Year of Young People with ScotArt.

“We’re expecting tens of thousands on the procession and as spectators.

“At the finale in Holyrood Park, the torchbearers will form the burning outline of Scotland and in the middle, the ScotArt sculptures which have been designed by young people across Scotland will be put together in a heart shape and set alight. The image will rightly place young people and their creativity right at the heart of Scotland.

“This year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has a fantastic line-up of events for young and old under the banner We Love You, a celebration of Scotland’s long-standing cultural ties with Europe.”