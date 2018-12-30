Thousands of pounds raised for PTSD charity in memory of police detective Terry Hopkins

A fundraising page in memory of a police officer who died on Christmas Eve has generated thousands of pounds for a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) charity.

Detective Inspector Terry Hopkins, who served with South Wales Police, was a married father of three children.

He had joined the 9/12th Royal Lancers aged 16 before joining the force, where he progressed to become a negotiator.

In a post on JustGiving, Det Insp Hopkins’ son Oliver wrote: “My Dad loved his job, but behind the smiles he was carrying a burden of the sights he had seen and the events he witnessed, and became very unwell, suffering with PTSD, and we lost him on Christmas Eve 2018.

“My Dad had taken me to visit amazing places such as Paris, Rome and Krakow and would always have a story to tell.

“He had lived a complete life visiting the places he wanted to visit and fathering not only me but two twin girls as well."

He said his father's death had "put into perspective what someone goes through mentally after leaving or being in any Armed Forces".

“I do not want my Dad’s death to be in vain, nor do I want the bad to be remembered. Only the positive," he wrote. "So, can you help me, help them that are suffering?