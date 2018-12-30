UK Weather: Another cloudy and mild day

Today:

Mostly dry but cloudy on Sunday, with early rain across northeast Scotland soon clearing. A few bright spells will develop, mainly across the northeast of England and Scotland with the odd spot of drizzle possible in the west. Staying mild.

Tonight:

Mainly dry, mild and cloudy with some patchy drizzle, particularly in the northwest. A few clear spells are possible, mainly in the east, where a few fog patches may form.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: