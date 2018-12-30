UK Weather: Mostly dry on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve:

Little change in the weather for many on New Year's Eve, but locally heavy rain will arrive across western Scotland with gales of severe gales developing in northern Scotland.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Turning settled with lighter winds into the New Year with brighter conditions spreading from the northeast. Becoming colder with overnight frosts and some slow clearing freezing fog patches possible.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: