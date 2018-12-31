Cane toads hitch a lift on Monty the python to escape storm flooding

Ride-sharing in Australia has taken a rather different turn, after 10 cane toads were spotted getting a lift on a python.

Paul Mock came across the "toad-ally" strange hitchhikers in Kununurra, in the far north of Western Australia, following a heavy thunderstorm on Sunday night.

The 10 hitchhikers and Monty the python were attempting to escape an overflowing dam on the Mock's property, when they came up with the novel mode of transport and the snake "toad" them along.

Mr Mock filmed the bizarre scenes and sent them to his brother Andrew, who then posted them online.

Monty, who stretches to a length of around 3.5m (11ft 4in) and is a regular on Mr Mock's property, was wise enough to not have tried to eat his passengers - cane toads carry a deadly toxin which can threaten even larger species like snakes, lizards and crocodiles.

While there were some online who suggested the scene was staged, others saw it as a chance to have a laugh.