Corbyn promises to ‘unite our country’ in new year message

Jeremy Corbyn has used his new year message to accuse Theresa May’s Government of plunging the country into crisis by making a “mess” of Brexit.

The Labour leader said that the Prime Minister’s efforts to force through her Withdrawal Agreement in a crunch Commons vote next month, were “letting people down all across the country, whether they voted Leave or Remain”.

In the message, released on social media on Monday morning, he said that the UK was full of talent which was being held back by the economic system and Conservative rule.

He committed Labour to uniting a “divided” country by creating “a society where the talent of everyone is unleashed”.