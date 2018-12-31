Futuristic micro-robots could make roadworks a thing of the past

The Government is investing millions of pounds in the development of futuristic micro-robots designed to work in underground pipe networks and dangerous sites like nuclear decommissioning facilities.

It is hoped that devices developed in British universities will spell the end for many disruptive and expensive roadworks, as robots carry out repairs without the need to dig up the roads.

Airborne and underwater versions could also inspect and maintain difficult-to-reach locations such as offshore wind farms and oil and gas pressure vessels.

Science minister Chris Skidmore announced investment totalling £26.6 million in 15 projects, including the plan to develop robots for work in underground pipes.

Led by Professor Kirill Horoshenkov at the University of Sheffield and backed by a £7.2 million Government grant, the collaborative research programme will also involve scientists from Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds universities.

It is hoped that the 1cm-long devices will use sensors and navigation systems to find and mend cracks in pipes, avoiding disruption from roadworks estimated to cost the economy £5 billion a year.