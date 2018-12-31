Ghosting, legally drunk and POTUS banished as university draws up list of banned words

Ghosting, optics and thought leader are among the terms put on the banned list by a US university in its yearly attempt to improve the English language.

Michigan’s Lake Superior State University is featuring those phrases in its latest List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

The 2018 list was compiled by the university from nominations submitted from across the globe with more than 3,000 votes submitted online.

Ghosting is a term used to describe the ending of a relationship with a person suddenly and without explanation, while optics means the way something is perceived, particularly in politics.

Other words to have worked their way onto the list include collusion – particularly after US president Donald Trump denied there was any between his campaign and Russia – as well as wheelhouse and in the books.

One of the more versatile entries is yeet, which can be used to express excitement, but is also a type of dance or a taunt.