Ireland sees rise in passport applications from UK since Brexit vote

Almost 200,000 Irish passport applications were received from the UK this year.

The number from England, Scotland and Wales increased by more than a fifth compared to 2017, Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Minister Simon Coveney said the total had risen since the Brexit vote in June 2016.

Out of the total number of applications received this year by the Passport Service, 84,855 applications were from Northern Ireland and 98,544 applications were received from Great Britain.

These figures represent an increase of 2% and 22%, respectively, over 2017 figures.