Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke after Birmingham panto performance

US entertainer Jimmy Osmond has been diagnosed with a stroke following a pantomime performance in Birmingham.

The 55 year old was taken to hospital after appearing as Captain Hook in the production of Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday.

A spokesperson said he had completed the performance and signed autographs for fans before becoming unwell and going to hospital.

Osmond is now taking time out to recover and will not return to the production, the spokesperson said.