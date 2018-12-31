- ITV Report
Man arrested for allegedly climbing Severn Bridge and flying drone
A man has been arrested after allegedly climbing the Severn Bridge and flying a drone from it.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the M48 Severn Bridge, connecting England and Wales, at 8.10am on December 31.
Officers closed the road between junctions 1 and 2 in both directions to deal with the incident.
A force spokesman said: “Officers attended the M48 Severn Bridge at 8.10am this morning after concerns were raised for a man who appeared to have climbed one of the towers and was flying a drone off it.
“The man, aged in his 20s, came down from the tower voluntarily and has since been arrested for causing a public nuisance.”
The bridge originally opened in 1966, with the Second Severn Crossing – now known as the Prince of Wales Bridge – completed in 1996.
Tolls in place on both bridges were scrapped on December 17.