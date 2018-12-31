Met Police ‘has nothing left to sell’ after making £1bn in property deals

Britain’s largest police force now owns fewer than 200 buildings having sold more than £1 billion in property to fight funding cuts, figures show.

The Metropolitan Police has “sold the Crown Jewels” and “run out of things to sell” after being stretched to “breaking point”, according to one rank-and-file leader.

Hundreds of flats and buildings – some owned by the Met since the 19th century – have been bought from the force since 2012, figures released to the Press Association under Freedom of Information laws show.

The sell-off has left Scotland Yard with just 137 “operational” buildings and 36 “residential” buildings, according to the data.

The force has had to make around £600 million worth of savings since 2010, and must find a further £335 million by 2022, according to the London Mayor’s office.

Metropolitan Police merchandise may even hit the shops soon after a branding firm was brought in to design clothing, toys and souvenirs in an attempt to follow the example of the New York Police department.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, has told the Press Association: “We’ve sold the Crown Jewels, so to speak. We’ve run out of things to sell.

“This is really, really, worrying for society.

“At the end of the day they have all been sold so that we don’t have to cut police officers. That is shocking.”