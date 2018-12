2018 will end on a mild note for most of the country with rather cloudy skies, bringing some occasional drizzle in the west, especially over hills.

Some brief, brighter spells are possible at times too.

Across Scotland it will become windier with outbreaks of rain affecting northern and western areas.

Towards the evening, gales or severe gales will affect Shetland.

Temperatures will reach a high of 11 Celsius (52 F).