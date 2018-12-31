Worldwide party as people gear up for New Year's Eve celebrations

People across the world are gearing up to see in the New Year as the final hours of 2018 pass by. New Zealand, 13 hours ahead of the UK, has already welcomed in 2019 with an impressive fireworks display in Auckland. London, Edinburgh and New York are among the other cities ready to usher in the New Year with style.

Auckland's Sky Tower leads the way

New Zealand is 13 hours ahead of the UK. Credit: AP

Tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, as fireworks exploded from the top of the 1,076ft structure. Across the southern hemisphere nation, thousands took to beaches and streets, becoming among the first in the world to usher in 2019. Fireworks boomed and crackled above city centres and harbours.

Sydney's early bird show for the kids

Sydney had a mini fireworks display at 9pm before the main event. Credit: AP

A thunderstorm drenched tens of thousands of people as they gathered for Sydney’s traditional spectacular fireworks display, creating a show of its own with dozens of lightning strikes. A mini firework display at 9pm local time kicked off celebrations, one with youngsters in mind. Police estimated that more than a million people would crowd Sydney Harbour to view the glittering fireworks. People began gathering early in the day at popular vantage points, including the Opera House and the ends of the Harbour Bridge.

12,000 fireworks await London

Some 100,000 people will attend London's fireworks display. Credit: PA

Approximately 100,000 people are expected to gather around the London Eye to watch the capital's fireworks extravaganza. 2019's display is set to include 12,000 fireworks, 2,000 lighting cues and 30 tonnes of equipment atop three barges floating on the Thames. The display will be kicked off by the chiming of Big Ben, despite still being under renovation. For the first time, a computer system will activate Big Ben's ringing.

Under-construction Big Ben's chimes will be activated via a computer. Credit: PA

Franz Ferdinand to headline Hogmanay

Hogmanay traditionally attracts thousands of people. Credit: PA

Thousands of people are expected to attend Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations at one of the world's biggest street parties. Organisers said this year's events celebrate the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU in 2019. Bands, DJs, street performers, dancers, acrobats and fire eaters from Scotland and mainland Europe will be performing, with Franz Ferdinand among the headline acts.

Franz Ferdinand will be performing in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

Snoop Dogg and Sting to wow New York's Times Square

The traditional New Year’s Eve ball that will be lit and sent up a 130ft pole atop One Times Square to mark the start of 2019. Credit: AP

Snoop Dogg, Sting and Christina Aguilera will be among the performers at a packed Times Square in New York City. Revellers from around the world are set to come and see the traditional crystal ball drop in the Big Apple. Last year's event was one of the coldest on record at -12C. Forecasters say Monday's party will take place amid mild temperatures, but did warn of rain. Bastille and New Kids On The Block will perform medleys of their hit songs on Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve, and singer songwriter Bebe Rexha will perform John Lennon’s Imagine before the 60-second countdown to the midnight ball drop.

Sting will be in New York for New Year's Eve. Credit: PA

Keeping up with tradition in Thailand

Hundreds of Thais travelled to Takien Temple in Bangkok. Credit: AP