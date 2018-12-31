Sajid Javid in talks on action to counter Channel crossing attempts

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is holding talks with Whitehall chiefs on Monday as he prepares to step up action on migrants’ attempts to reach Britain by boat from France.

Mr Javid cut short a family holiday in South Africa to take personal control of the situation, which has seen almost 100 migrants making the perilous Channel crossing in dinghies and other small craft over the Christmas period.

But writing in the Daily Telegraph, he admitted that many of the factors behind the increase in crossings are “outside of our control”.

Journeys are being fuelled by instability in the Middle East, organised crime and tighter security at Calais, he said, adding: “Unfortunately there are no easy answers.”

He added: “While we have obligations to genuine asylum seekers… we will not stand by and allow reckless criminals to take advantage of some of the most vulnerable people in our global society.”

In phone talks on Sunday, which the Home Office described as “significant and productive”, Mr Javid and his French counterpart Christophe Castaner agreed to ramp up co-operation to stop the crossings.

An “enhanced action plan” to be launched this week will include increased joint patrols and surveillance, disruption of organised trafficking gangs and efforts to raise awareness among migrants of the dangers of a Channel crossing.

But Mr Javid faced accusations of over-egging the scale of the problem, with shadow home secretary Diane Abbott telling the Guardian: “There’s no question that with Brexit, and also with the approach of the meaningful vote in January, people are being whipped up about migration issues, because the Government thinks this is the best way of frightening people to vote for their deal.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a more welcoming approach, tweeting: “We have a duty to reach out the hand of humanity, support and friendship to people who are in danger and seeking a place of safety.”