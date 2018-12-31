Statue of Emmeline Pankhurst granted Grade II* listed status

A statue of pioneering suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst has been upgraded to Grade II* listed status to mark the end of the centenary of women being granted the vote.

The change – which gives the Westminster statue greater protection from being altered, relocated or demolished – acknowledges how important Pankhurst was to the fight for women’s suffrage, ministers said.

Women over the age of 30 were granted the right to vote in 1918 following the passing of the Representation of the People Act.

In 1919, Lady Nancy Astor became the first woman elected to Parliament.

Pankhurst and her daughter Christabel played a pivotal role in the campaign for women’s suffrage through the founding of the militant Women’s Social and Politics Union (WSPU) in 1903.