Three dead and dozens missing in Russian apartment block explosion

At least three people have died and nearly 80 others are missing after a Russian apartment block partially collapsed following a gas explosion.

The blast took place in the city of Magnitogorsk, near to Russia's border with Kazakhstan, around 3am on Sunday.

Seventy-nine people remain unaccounted for at this stage, believed to be trapped in the rubble, while three others have been confirmed dead.

Rescue services at the scene are battling bone-chilling weather conditions, with temperatures as cold as -26C.

Emergency service workers are trying to evacuate trapped residents.

The cause of the gas explosion is not immediately known.