- ITV Report
-
Three dead and dozens missing in Russian apartment block explosion
At least three people have died and nearly 80 others are missing after a Russian apartment block partially collapsed following a gas explosion.
The blast took place in the city of Magnitogorsk, near to Russia's border with Kazakhstan, around 3am on Sunday.
Seventy-nine people remain unaccounted for at this stage, believed to be trapped in the rubble, while three others have been confirmed dead.
Rescue services at the scene are battling bone-chilling weather conditions, with temperatures as cold as -26C.
Emergency service workers are trying to evacuate trapped residents.
The cause of the gas explosion is not immediately known.