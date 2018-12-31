Three stabbed by 'man wielding knife' at Manchester Victoria station

Three people, including a police officer, have been stabbed by a man reportedly wielding a knife at Manchester Victoria station.

The knifeman shouted "Allah" - the Arabic word for God - after the attack, a witness said.

British Transport Police (BTP) said one of its officers was stabbed in the shoulder, and that a man and a woman had been taken to hospital with knife injuries.

A man has been arrested at the scene following the incident shortly before 9pm.

BTP and Greater Manchester Police remain at the station which is closed.

Sam Clack, a producer at the BBC who was waiting for a tram at the station, described the attack he witnessed: "I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform.

"What it looked like was a guy in his 60s with a woman of similar age and another guy all dressed in black.

"It looked like they were having a fight but she was screaming in this blood curdling way.

"I saw police in high-viz come towards him.

"He came towards me.

"I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12 inch blade.

"It was just fear, pure fear."

Mr Clack, who was catching a tram home, said police officers used a Taser and pepper spray before, "six or seven" officers jumped on the man.

The 38-year-old reported that when the suspect was held down by police he said: "'As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of s*** is going to keep happening'."

He said it looked like both the man in his 60s and the woman with him had been stabbed but both were conscious and were walked to a waiting ambulance.