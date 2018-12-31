Migrant desperation laid bare as two discovered hidden inside sealed mattresses

Two migrants have been discovered hidden inside mattresses strapped to the top of a van attempting to cross from Africa into Europe, according to local reports. Border guards arrested the migrants, reportedly of sub-Saharan origin, after making the discovery at the Farhana border crossing, a check-point between Melilla, a Spanish enclave on the north African coast, and Morocco, according to Spanish news site El Periodico.

The migrants were found inside mattresses strapped to the roof of a white van. Credit: Twitter/Jon Inarritu

It is believed to be the first time mattress concealment has been discovered as a way to smuggle migrants, but local reports claim it could be a new technique for organised criminals aiming to profit from people's desperation to enter Europe. Footage shared on Twitter by Spanish senator Jon Inarritu showed the migrants emerge from the mattresses after men in Guardia Civil uniform used a knife to cut through plastic wrapping and fabric. "As long as there are no safe routes to request asylum, situations like this will continue to occur in the southern border of Europe," wrote the Basque senator alongside the video.

