UK Weather Forecast: A mild end to 2018

Today:Often cloudy, but mainly dry for New Year's Eve, although some drizzle is possible over western hills. Scotland will be windier with gales in the north and outbreaks of rain in the west later. Mild for all parts.

Tonight:Rain and drizzle across Scotland steadily sinking into western and some central areas. Dry elsewhere, but windy and clearer in the north, with severe gales for Shetland easing later.

Tuesday:Winds will ease across the northeast with a few showers at first otherwise becoming colder and sunnier for many. Mostly cloudy across central and some southern areas with patchy drizzle.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Largely dry and cold through this period with plenty of sunny spells. Overnight frost and fog will be more widespread especially across central and southern areas.