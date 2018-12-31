Virgin Trains urges customers not to flush ‘strange items’ after bra blockage

Virgin Trains is urging passengers to use toilets appropriately after a bra was flushed onboard and caused a blockage.

The train operator said four toilets per day were taken out of service as a result of incorrect use, totalling more than 18,000 lost toilet hours per year with a repair bill of over £180,000.

Other strange items found to be flushed down the pan on the Pendolino trains include glasses, wedding rings, nappies and a football scarf.