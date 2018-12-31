We have 90 days to change the course of this country – Sir Vince Cable

The UK enters 2019 with “90 days to change the course of this country”, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has said in his New Year message.

Sir Vince said the next three months will be “critical” to the future of the UK, and insisted it is still possible for the battle to stop Brexit to be won.

He urged opponents of EU withdrawal to “keep fighting” for a second referendum, which he described as “the only way forward” following Theresa May’s poorly-received deal with Brussels.

And he accused the Prime Minister of trying to “frighten” MPs into backing her Withdrawal Agreement in next month’s crunch Commons vote with warnings of serious disruption to travel and business.

“In reality, that can’t happen unless she decides it should,” he said.

Sir Vince said: “As we enter 2019, time is ticking down on Brexit.

“The history books will look back on the coming three months as critical.

“Are we going to make a terrible mistake, leaving behind our influence in Europe’s most successful peace project and the world’s biggest marketplace? Or are the British people, in the final hours, going to be given a chance to re-consider in light of all the facts which have come to the surface in the last two years?”