What the papers say – December 31

The Channel migration “crisis” and Sajid Javid’s actions to address it are back on the front pages on Monday. The Home Secretary has addressed the issue in an article for the Daily Telegraph, warning there are “no easy answers” and many of the factors behind the increase in crossings are “outside of our control”.

However Mr Javid has been criticised by senior Tories for not doing enough to stop the crossings, The Times reports.

The i says the Home Secretary’s political rivals are “circling” as he seeks to limit damage to his leadership credentials.

Strictly star AJ Pritchard has told The Sun how his brother “saved his life” by throwing himself between the dancer and a group of nightclub attackers.

The Daily Mirror says cuts to NHS budgets resulted in the cancellation of nearly 70,000 operations in 2018, with a lack of beds, staff or equipment blamed.

Less than half of over-40s have taken a free national health check which could reduce the risk of dementia, the Daily Express reports.

On its front page The Guardian carries warnings by a number of GPs that children and young people are struggling to get NHS treatment for mental health problems.

The Daily Mail leads with its campaign to build up an army of volunteers for the NHS, saying 30,000 have signed up.

Four major US banks have warned that having staff commute to mainland Europe from London after Brexit is “not a long term option”, the Financial Times reports.