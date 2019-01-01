£114.9m EuroMillions jackpot scooped by single UK ticket-holder

A single ticket-holder has won £114.9 million in the New Year’s Day EuroMillions draw, according to The National Lottery.

The ticket-holder has become the fourth biggest winner in UK history.

A further 10 players have also pocketed £1 million each in the New Year’s Day draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What a start to 2019 for UK EuroMillions players.”

The National Lottery is encouraging all players to check their tickets.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers are: 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are: 04, 06.